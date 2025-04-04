Wenatchee School Board Fills Vacant District 4 Seat

Wenatchee School Board selects Mark Belton to the open District 4 position Thursday.

He is the procurement and contract services supervisor for Chelan PUD. He replaces Miranda Skalisky, who resigned from the board.

“I am excited to welcome Mark to the Wenatchee School Board,” said School Board President Tucker Jackson. “With his strategic planning and budgeting background from the PUD and his commitment to supporting both academics and extracurricular opportunities in the district, I think he will be able to hit the ground running and be a strong contributing member of the group.”

Benton worked for Eastmont and Shoreline School Districts in administrative roles. He serves on the board of Small Miracles, and he is involved in youth theater production.

“I think that everyone deserves to feel like they belong in their community, in their school, in their home and unfortunately, that's not always the case,” Belton said during the board meeting.

Alyssa Bones, Carrie Gavin, and McLain Johnson were the other candidates.

Belton will be sworn in April 22 and serve on the board until the November general election, when a board director will be elected to fill Skalisky's unexpired term running through November 2027. Candidates can apply to run for at-large positions during the filing period from May 5 to 9.

The District 4 seat reverts to a standard four-year term in 2027.