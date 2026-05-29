Summer has arrived, and for many families in Washington and the Pacific Northwest, it’s time to pack up and head outside. National parks are classic summer spots, but a new study shows that camping can be surprisingly expensive.

Camping Costs Skyrocket at Popular National Parks

A recent Newsweek report looked at the most-visited national parks in the country and tracked average daily costs. These included camping fees, park entry, meals, drinks, firewood, fuel, and popular activities like horseback riding and bike rentals.

The study found significant differences in camping costs across parks. Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming is the most expensive, with a weekend of camping averaging $439.

The Priciest Parks: Washington Claims the #2 Spot

Olympic National Park Photo by Greg Garnhart on Unsplash Olympic National Park Photo by Greg Garnhart on Unsplash loading...

Here in Washington, campers should be prepared for high prices. Olympic National Park is the second most expensive in the country, with a weekend camping trip costing about $369. Yellowstone is next at $368, and other popular parks like Zion ($363) and Joshua Tree ($362) are close behind.

One reason for the high prices is the cost of outdoor activities. For example, Joshua Tree has the priciest options, with a one-hour horseback ride or a full-day bike rental costing $150. In contrast, Great Smoky Mountains National Park offers a full-day bike rental for only $40.

Budget-Friendly Getaways and Tips for Saving Cash

If you want a more affordable trip and are willing to travel outside the Pacific Northwest, Hot Springs National Park in Arkansas is the cheapest, at $218 for a weekend. Great Smoky Mountains ($240) and Ohio’s Cuyahoga Valley ($241) are also good deals.

No matter if you’re visiting Olympic’s rainforests and beaches or heading to the Rockies, planning ahead is important this summer. It will help you manage both your schedule and your budget.

Another budget-friendly tool for campers and Outdoor enthusiasts

Finding the right gear for the Enchantments, the Wonderland Trail, or Lake Chelan can be intimidating and expensive. No matter your budget, check out Bettertrail.com. Co-founded by Leavenworth outdoor athlete Jenny Abegg, this independent site offers expert, ad-free gear reviews, curated kits, and backcountry skills guides. Their unique "Better Trail Certified" system cuts through marketing hype to help you shop sustainably.

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