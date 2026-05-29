You Won’t Believe How Much It Costs to Camp in This WA Park!
Summer has arrived, and for many families in Washington and the Pacific Northwest, it’s time to pack up and head outside. National parks are classic summer spots, but a new study shows that camping can be surprisingly expensive.
Camping Costs Skyrocket at Popular National Parks
A recent Newsweek report looked at the most-visited national parks in the country and tracked average daily costs. These included camping fees, park entry, meals, drinks, firewood, fuel, and popular activities like horseback riding and bike rentals.
The study found significant differences in camping costs across parks. Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming is the most expensive, with a weekend of camping averaging $439.
The Priciest Parks: Washington Claims the #2 Spot
Budget-Friendly Getaways and Tips for Saving Cash
Another budget-friendly tool for campers and Outdoor enthusiasts
Finding the right gear for the Enchantments, the Wonderland Trail, or Lake Chelan can be intimidating and expensive. No matter your budget, check out Bettertrail.com. Co-founded by Leavenworth outdoor athlete Jenny Abegg, this independent site offers expert, ad-free gear reviews, curated kits, and backcountry skills guides. Their unique "Better Trail Certified" system cuts through marketing hype to help you shop sustainably.
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