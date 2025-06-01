Police in Wenatchee are asking for the public's assistance in locating three children who are believed to be missing and unable to return home on their own.

The Wenatchee Police Department says the girls - 9-year-old Paityn Decker, 8-year-old Evelyn Decker, and 5-year-old Olivia Decker, were last seen at around 5 p.m. on Friday (May 30) with their father, Travis Decker, for a court-scheduled visitation but they have not returned home and contact cannot be made with their father.

Paityn Decker (photo credit: Wenatchee PD)

Investigators say Travis Decker is homeless and living either inside his vehicle or at an area hotel/motel or campground, and the visitation was part of a parenting plan that did not include his custody of the girls through the weekend, prompting cause for alarm.

Evelyn Decker (photo credit: Wenatchee PD)

Authorities add that the current state of the situation doesn't meet the required criteria for the issuance of an AMBER Alert, but an Endangered Missing Persons Alert has been issued through the Washington State Patrol.

Olivia Decker (photo credit: Wenatchee PD)

Travis Decker (photo credit: Wenatchee PD)

Paityn Decker is described as being Caucasian, standing 4'8" tall and weighing approximately 80 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, purple shorts, and pink Nike brand sneakers.

Evelyn Decker is described as being Caucasian, standing 4'4" tall and weighing approximately 50 lbs. with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Olivia Decker is described as being Caucasian, standing 4'2" tall and weighing approximately 50 lbs. with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt.

Travis Decker is described as being Caucasian, standing 5'8" tall and weighing approximately 180 lbs. with black hair worn in a pony tail and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt and dark-colored shorts. Decker reportedly drives a white, 2017 GMC Sierra pickup truck with WA license plate "DC0165C".

Police are asking anyone with any information about the disappearance of Travis Decker or the three girls, or who thinks they might have seen any of them, to contact authorities immediately by calling 9-1-1.