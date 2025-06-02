The South Wenatchee Pedestrian project shutting down the W.T. Clark Pipeline bridge begins today.

The project will close the bridge for approximately 17 months until Nov. 2026.

One pedestrian bridge in East Wenatchee over Sunset Highway will connect back down to Ninth Street near Valley Mall Parkway. In Wenatchee, a new bridge spanning the BNSF railroad connecting Bridge Street and the existing W.T. Clark Pipeline bridge will have another ramp starting at Hale Park connecting to the bridge itself, which will be compatible with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford told KPQ in April she's excited for what this means for her city.

“Once this is completed, folks will be able to go from downtown East Wenatchee to downtown Wenatchee without encountering a vehicle,” Crawford said. “A lot of people try to go to Hale Park with their dog and not having to encounter a car, there’s also the skateboard park... so it’s really exciting.”

Lanes on Sunset Highway will close intermittently to perform work. There will also be occasional full closures of the highway when setting the East Wenatchee structure. There will be occasional lane closures on South Columbia Street in Wenatchee.

The City of Wenatchee used an almost $15 million Infrastructure for Rebuilding America grant to help fund the $17 million project.