The Ancient Lakes Recreation Area near Quincy is still closed as crews continue their mop up detail after a weekend brush fire.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the blaze sparked late Saturday evening and quickly spread in windy conditions, blackening approximately 200 acres before being brought under control early Sunday morning by crews from from Grant County Fire District Nos. 3 and 13, the Ephrata Fire Department, Royal Slope Fire Rescue, and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM).

The blaze prompted evacuation notices for residents and campers in the Ancient Lakes area at around 11 p.m. on Saturday, but sheriff's officials say everyone got out safely and there were no injuries reported.

BLM firefighters remained on scene throughout Sunday identifying and putting out hot spots and monitoring for any flare ups.

Fire officials say the recreation area will likely reopen sometime on Monday (June 2).