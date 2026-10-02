Anyone who's watched an e-bike blow past at highway speed on a neighborhood street has probably wondered the same thing: Is that actually legal? Washington lawmakers wondered too, and this summer they acted. ESSB 6110 took effect June 11, 2026, drawing a much sharper line between what counts as a real e-bike and what's really an electric motorcycle in bicycle disguise.

The problem had been building for a while. Teenagers and young adults increasingly rode high-powered electric motorcycles capable of 30, 40, even 50 mph, while the state's old rules made no real distinction between those machines and a standard Class 1 commuter e-bike.

What Still Counts as an E-Bike

Under the updated law, a legal e-bike needs fully functional pedals, a motor rated at 750 watts or less, and a speed cap — 20 mph on motor power alone for Class 1 and 2 bikes, or 28 mph with pedal assist for Class 3. Anything exceeding 20 mph using the throttle alone no longer qualifies as a bicycle under Washington law, regardless of how the manufacturer markets it.

That distinction matters because of what happens next. A vehicle that fails this test gets reclassified as an electric motorcycle, triggering an entirely different set of requirements—a standard driver's license, motorcycle endorsement, registration, insurance, and Washington's statewide motorcycle helmet law.

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What This Means for Riders Across Washington

Traditional e-bikes still require no license or registration, though Class 3 riders must be at least 16. Riders under 16 are prohibited from using a reclassified electric motorcycle on public roads.

For families across Washington shopping for a kid's first e-bike, this is worth checking carefully before buying. Some higher-powered models sold as "e-bikes" online may no longer legally qualify as one under Washington's new rules — meaning that birthday gift could come with a license requirement nobody expected.

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