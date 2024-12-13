Two Arrested For Child Endangerment In Moses Lake Drug Bust

Two Grant County parents are in jail after police say they endangered their children by placing them in close proximity to a controlled substance.

The Moses Lake Police Department says 41-year-old Samuel Cantu and 33-year-old Nicole Ortega were arrested during the service of a search warrant at their residence in the 2600 block of Wall Street in Moses Lake this week.

Investigators say they discovered "distribution quantities" of methamphetamine, along with scales and packaging materials, and six firearms at the residence.

The warrant was issued after citizen tips were provided about children at the residence potentially being in danger.

The children were removed from the home and placed in the care of Child Protective Services, while Cantu and Ortega were booked into the Grant County Jail on charges, including child endangerment.

Cantu is also facing additional charges of dealing methamphetamine inside a school zone.