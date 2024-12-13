The City of Leavenworth is seeking volunteers for Position No. 1 on the Planning Commission, previously held by Janessa Ruckle.

The Planning Commission is responsible for long-range planning and legislative policy recommendations to the City Council.

Eligible applicants must reside within the city limits or own property within city limits or the Urban Growth Area. The individual appointed will serve the remainder of a four-year term ending in April 2026. The Planning Commission meets at 7:00 PM in the Council Chambers at City Hall on the first Wednesday of each month.

Qualified applicants are invited to submit a letter of interest via email, mail, or in person by 4:00 PM on January 10th to Leavenworth City Clerk's office.

Letters of interest shall be submitted to:

City of Leavenworth

Attn: Andrea Fischer, City Clerk

700 Hwy 2 | PO Box 287

Leavenworth, WA 98826

afischer@cityofleavenworth.com