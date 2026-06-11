Many families in Washington are looking for ways to stretch their budgets. It can be hard to pass up the familiar brands we grew up with at the grocery store, but a new study shows that sticking with those favorites can cost you a lot more. If you want to save money on groceries, switching to store-brand basics could help you spend over 50% less on everyday items.

A recent report in Food and Wine, based on a detailed NetCredit study, examined the prices of 171 common food and drink items at major retailers such as Kroger (which operates Fred Meyer and QFC in Washington), Target, and Walmart. By focusing only on everyday basics and skipping specialty products, the study found a significant price difference between store-brand and name-brand products.

Ditching Brand Loyalty for Big Supermarket Savings

The study found that the best place to save money is in the beverage aisle. Choosing a store-brand sports drink instead of a name-brand like Gatorade can save you up to 74% at Walmart.

The Biggest Winners: Hidden Discounts in the Beverage and Cereal Aisles

Breakfast foods are another great way to save. If you pick up a Walmart-brand version of Fruit Loops instead of the original, you could save nearly 70%. Plain corn flakes and frosted shredded wheat at both Walmart and Kroger also offer savings of over 61%.

Canva Canva

Slashing the Cost of Fridge Staples and Pantry Essentials

You can find big discounts on everyday fridge staples, no matter where you shop. Store-brand ketchup, tortilla chips, and salad dressings at Walmart, Target, or Kroger all save you between 59% and 66%. Even basics like whole and 2% milk cost over 60% less if you choose the store brand.

Swapping out trusted brands can feel like a gamble, but the math is hard to ignore. Are you already saving at checkout by switching, or are there any name-brand products you refuse to give up because the taste just can't be matched? Next time you hit the checkout line, swapping just a few labels could keep a lot more cash in your wallet.

How to Save at the Grocery Store Food prices are still going up, but there are ways to save. A few small changes today could save you hundreds of dollars over the next year. Gallery Credit: Unsplash/TSM

Struggling at the Checkout? These 10 Tips Could Save You Money at the Grocery Store With food costs for a family of four hitting $1,600 a month, relief feels far away. Here are 10 simple grocery hacks to lower your bill right away. Gallery Credit: Troy Dunken

America's Most and Least Affordable Grocery Stores This ranking comes from Consumer Reports , which basically filled up the same grocery cart at stores across the country, mixing name brands and store brands, then compared how each total stacked up against Walmart’s prices. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow