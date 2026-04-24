For a long time, people renting in the Wenatchee Valley or living in Seattle apartments have faced a tough situation. You might pay $2,500 in rent every month for years, but that steady record does nothing for your credit score. At the same time, missing a single $25 credit card payment can hurt your chances of getting a mortgage for years. Now, that gap is finally closing.

A Change That’s Been Needed for Years

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) recently shared that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will now count rent and utility payments when reviewing credit. This change is meant to help steady renters qualify for mortgages more easily.

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What This Means for Renters in Washington’s Competitive Housing Market: This is a practical win. Here is how the change shifts the landscape: Reliability Counts: Now, your biggest monthly expense is finally seen as proof that you can handle a mortgage. Wider Access: People with "thin" credit files who avoid debt but always pay their bills will now have credit scores that better reflect their true financial habits. Utility Inclusion: It’s not only rent. Paying your electricity, water, and heat bills on time can now also help your credit.

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The Takeaway This isn’t about making big promises. It’s a practical update to an old system. For thousands of people in Washington who are stuck renting, your monthly payment is now more than just money to your landlord. It’s a real step toward owning your own home. If you’ve always paid on time, the system is finally starting to notice.

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