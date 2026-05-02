Blooms to Blue Angels: A Guide to Washington’s Best Festivals

Washington’s changing seasons shape life here, and our lively community festivals are the perfect way to experience them. From agricultural roots to top-notch arts and exciting entertainment, there’s a tradition in the Evergreen State for everyone.

The Icons of Spring and Summer

Skagit Valley Tulip Festival (Photo by Bridget Smith on Unsplash) Skagit Valley Tulip Festival (Photo by Bridget Smith on Unsplash) loading...

When winter ends, the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival starts off in April with fields of color.

Apple Blossom Festival (2023 via KPQ) Apple Blossom Festival (2023 via KPQ) loading...

Soon after, Wenatchee hosts the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival. This 11-day event, one of the state’s oldest, is more than a carnival—it’s a homecoming with parades and a food fair that shows off North Central Washington’s spirit.

On Memorial Day, Seattle comes alive with the Northwest Folklife Festival, a huge free event celebrating cultural heritage. In August, Seafair brings excitement to the city’s waterfront, with the Blue Angels flying overhead and hydroplane races on Lake Washington.

Regional Fairs and Unique Traditions

Washington State Fair in Puyallup (Photo by Will Myers on Unsplash) Washington State Fair in Puyallup (Photo by Will Myers on Unsplash) loading...

No Washington bucket list is complete without “Doing the Puyallup.” The Washington State Fair in September is the state’s biggest event, mixing rodeo action, great concerts, and the famous Fisher scones.

Other towns offer unforgettable experiences:

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Leavenworth Oktoberfest: In October, this town turns into a Bavarian village, making you feel like you’ve traveled to Europe.

Winthrop Balloon Roundup: Every March, colorful hot air balloons float over the snowy Methow Valley, creating a beautiful scene.

Lake Chelan Winterfest: In January, enjoy detailed ice sculptures and cozy beach bonfires at this winter celebration.

At a Glance: Washington’s Major Festivals

Apple Blossom Wenatchee April/May Community & Agriculture Folklife Seattle May Music & Culture Seafair Seattle July/August Maritime & Aviation State Fair Puyallup September Agriculture & Entertainment Oktoberfest Leavenworth October Bavarian Heritage

Apple Blossom Stemilt Grand Parade 2023 Gallery Credit: Mark Rattner with KPQ Newsradio 560