Sheriff’s Office Warns Of Impostors Posing As Grant County Officials

The Grant County Sheriff's Office is warning the public to beware of impostors who are posing as municipal officials.

The Sheriff's Office says it's received numerous reports of a woman showing up at residences claiming to be from the Grant County Assessor's Office and requesting to be granted access inside of the homes.

Get our free mobile app

Investigators describe the woman as having bleach-blonde hair and driving a blue SUV.

Sheriff's officials are reminding the public that genuine deputy assessors with the county only drive marked vehicles which are white in color, and will also always display proper employee identification and business cards.

Sheriff's spokesperson, Kyle Foreman, says this isn't the first time that would-be criminals have tried posing as members of the assessor's office to gain access to properties in order to case them for potential burglaries.

County officials say you should always ask to see the credentials of anyone claiming to be from an office of the county, and if you're unconvinced they are legitimate, to phone 509-762-1160 to verify their validity and report them.