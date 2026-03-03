In the Wenatchee Valley, we understand the value of a late-season harvest. Just as our orchards find their true character in the clean air of autumn, the current workforce is rediscovering the invaluable worth of established professionals. If you’ve feared that your "vintage" status makes you unhirable, the data suggests otherwise: your time hasn't passed; it has arrived.

The average age of new job hires in 2025 rose

According to Revelio Labs , the average age of a new hire in 2025 has climbed to 42. While hiring for those under 25 has plummeted by 45% since 2019, hiring for workers 65 and older has increased by nearly 80%. From the tech businesses of Seattle to the real estate offices of Chelan County, a "plug-and-play" mentality is taking hold. Companies no longer have the bandwidth for the steep learning curves of entry-level staff; they are looking for the "Experience Premium."

Canva Canva loading...

What this means for older Millennials and Gen-X

What does this mean for a 40-plus worker in Washington? It means your ability to navigate ambiguity without taking it personally is now a high-value commodity. Employers are focusing on those who can manage conflicting stakeholders and deliver results without hand-holding. Whether it’s a sales rep in East Wenatchee or an office assistant in Olympia, older workers are dominating jobs that require high-level "soft skills"—the kind of wisdom forged only through decades of life.

In an age of rapid change, your history remains your greatest asset. You are the employee who can walk into a room, size up a crisis, and solve it before lunch. As we look out over the Columbia River, let it remind us that depth and persistence always outlast the initial splash. If you’re considering a career restart, don't lead with your "years of service"—lead with your competence to navigate the storm. The odds are finally in your favor.

10 Most Dangerous Jobs Here is a look at the 10 most dangerous jobs. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins