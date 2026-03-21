Friday, April 17, 2026, from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m., come to Mario Kart Tournament and Silent Auction, hosted by the Yes for Wenatchee Schools committee. Everyone is welcome to drop in—no RSVP required—and help support the proposed school bond measure on the November 2026 ballot. The Wenatchee Valley community is getting ready for an evening of fun and friendly competition, all for a good cause. Onfrom., come to Epoch in downtown Wenatchee for theand, hosted by the Yes for Wenatchee Schools committee. Everyone is welcome to drop in—no RSVP required—and help support the proposed school bond measure on the November 2026 ballot.

What are the details on the upcoming bond, and how would passing it help our kids?

WHS's Outdated HVAC system broke down last fall via Wenatchee Schools WHS's Outdated HVAC system broke down last fall via Wenatchee Schools loading...

The bond, about $295 million after state matching funds, would replace the aging Wenatchee High School, which is now over 50 years old, overcrowded, and facing serious infrastructure problems. It would also upgrade outdated HVAC systems in seven district schools.

WHS' Outdated HVAC system broke down last fall via Wenatchee Schools WHS' Outdated HVAC system broke down last fall via Wenatchee Schools loading...

Organizers say this investment will create modern, safe learning spaces for future students without a big increase to the current tax rate.

You can support Wenatchee Schools in a couple of ways

If you’re not racing, check out the silent auction for a chance to bid on unique items and meet others. The evening is also a great time to learn about the bond, ask questions, volunteer, or donate. “We want this to be a relaxed and engaging opportunity for people of all ages to connect,” say event organizers.

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Whether you’re a parent, alumni, business owner, or just someone who cares about local schools, come by to play, share your thoughts, or simply enjoy the atmosphere. You can find more details about the bond and ways to get involved at yesforwenatcheeschools.org. If you have questions, email Yes for Wenatchee Schools at yesforwenatcheeschools@gmail.com. Join us at Epoch and show your support, because strong schools make a stronger Wenatchee. WE Are Wenatchee!!

The Funding Solution:

c How a yes vote can help Wenatchee students via Wenatchee Schools loading...

Estimated total project cost: $372.9M (including escalation to 2029)

Recommended bond amount: $295M

Unlocks up to $79M in state matching funds

Estimated tax impact: $1.48 per $1,000 AV

Voters turned down a 2018 bond measure to address these issues by approximately 300 votes. If it had passed, our students would already be learning in a new school.

Waiting any longer will lead to more system failures and higher construction costs.

SNIFF THEM: 18 Smells That Scream Everyday 1980s Did the ’80s have a signature scent? These 18 iconic smells bring it all rushing back. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz