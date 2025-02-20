Wenatchee's Grace Lutheran Church is hosting an admission-free concert - but not just any concert.

As part of its long-running Friday Night Out series, the church is presenting Music from Ireland and Neighboring Isles. As you may've guessed, this is being held in observance of St. Patrick's Day, that most Irish of holidays.

Come watch a crack sextet of musicians, headed by "ringleader" Sherry Krebs, bound across the stage in total harmony and synchronicity. They'll be playing instruments both exotic and soothingly familiar.

"We're incorporating people from the community who are well-known and well-loved as musicians," says Deacon Ruth Anderson, the church's director of music ministries. Those people are Connie Celustka, Kathryn Castrodale, Kara Hunnicutt, Mark Boersma, the aforementioned Krebs and Anderson herself, who holds a Bachelor's degree in vocal music education and organ.

Anderson promises "style" and "color" in spades. Just what kind of razzmatazz are we talking about?

"Because of the variety of instruments - hammered dulcimer, harp, guitar, recorder, voice, percussion, cello, piano - the different combinations make it musically interesting," Anderson explains. "There are different textures, and the colors of the instruments complement each other in a way that...makes you smile!"

She describes the hammered dulcimer as a boxy, stringed, vaguely harp-like instrument, kind of an early precursor to the piano: "It's a really fun instrument to listen to, and Connie is a master on it!"

Grace Lutheran is located at 1408 Washington St. The concert is slated for Friday, March 14 at 7:00 p.m. Donations will be accepted at the door. Refreshments to follow performance.