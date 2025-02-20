Tanker Truck Tips Over On Icy I-90 Near Ryegrass

Traffic was slowed on Interstate-90 in Kittitas County after a tanker truck tipped over in icy weather on Wednesday morning.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened about 15 miles east of Kittitas near the summit of Ryegrass, when 56-year-old Brad Nickel of Puyallup lost control of the big rig on slippery roadways and turned on its side.

Troopers say Nickel, who was the lone occupant of the truck, escaped without injury, although he was cited for driving too fast for conditions and causing the wreck.

The tanker Nickel was hauling suffered heavy damage in the crash, which also bowed several feet of guardrail and snapped at least half-a-dozen wooden support posts.