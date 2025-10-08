Winter isn’t far off. The National Weather Service advises that people living east of the Cascades should prepare for more snowfall than we had last year. Do you know where you packed your snow gear? We usually pack them in boxes in the garage.

“A snowy winter is predicted across portions of the Midwest, a swath from the Plains to the Ohio Valley, and areas of Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana.” -AccuWeather

Above-average snowfall is predicted for our region.

2025-26 Winter Weather Forecast Via AccuWeether 2025-26 Winter Weather Forecast Via AccuWeather loading...

Spokane’s forecast as a barometer

The area around Spokane and greater Eastern Washington received lower-than-average snowfall last winter.

Spokane''s predicted snowfall totals via AccuWeather Spokane's predicted snowfall totals via AccuWeather loading...

This coming Winter, the experts at AccuWeather predict more snow than last year, but still slightly less than the region's annual snowfall. Readers should note that Spokane averages considerably more snow per year (45.4 inches) than Wenatchee (9.4 inches per year).

What year holds the record for the most snowfall in Wenatchee?

The most snow Wenatchee has ever received in a single calendar year is 114.5 inches, which occurred in 1904.

Here are the five greatest snowfall years in Wenatchee since 2000.

#5 2012 - 24.5 inches of snow fell

#4 2000 - At the turn of the millennium, we recorded 30.7 inches for the year.

#3 2017 - Wenatchee had 31.8 inches of snowfall that year.

#2 2008 - Our town received 32.2 inches of snow.

#1 2022 - Wenatchee received a massive 63.5 inches that year—the 10th snowiest year on record.

Wenatchee (January 2022) via Connor Wenatchee (January 2022) via Connor loading...

What is the year with the least amount of snowfall in Wenatchee?

It's hard to believe that the entire year only saw 1.3 inches of snowfall in the Apple Capital.

