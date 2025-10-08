NCW Winter 2025-26 Forecast: A Bunch of Snow is Coming

NCW Winter 2025-26 Forecast: A Bunch of Snow is Coming

Wenatchee (January 2022) via Connor

Winter isn’t far off. The National Weather Service advises that people living east of the Cascades should prepare for more snowfall than we had last year. Do you know where you packed your snow gear? We usually pack them in boxes in the garage.

“A snowy winter is predicted across portions of the Midwest, a swath from the Plains to the Ohio Valley, and areas of Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana.” -AccuWeather

 

Above-average snowfall is predicted for our region.

2025-26 Winter Weather Forecast Via AccuWeather
loading...

Spokane’s forecast as a barometer

The area around Spokane and greater Eastern Washington received lower-than-average snowfall last winter. 

Spokane's predicted snowfall totals via AccuWeather
loading...

This coming Winter, the experts at AccuWeather predict more snow than last year, but still slightly less than the region's annual snowfall. Readers should note that Spokane averages considerably more snow per year (45.4 inches) than Wenatchee (9.4 inches per year).

What year holds the record for the most snowfall in Wenatchee?

The most snow Wenatchee has ever received in a single calendar year is 114.5 inches, which occurred in 1904.

 

Here are the five greatest snowfall years in Wenatchee since 2000.

#5 2012 - 24.5 inches of snow fell

#4 2000 - At the turn of the millennium, we recorded 30.7 inches for the year.

#3 2017 - Wenatchee had 31.8 inches of snowfall that year.

#2 2008 - Our town received 32.2 inches of snow.

#1 2022 - Wenatchee received a massive 63.5 inches that year—the 10th snowiest year on record.

Wenatchee (January 2022) via Connor
loading...

 

What is the year with the least amount of snowfall in Wenatchee?

  1. It's hard to believe that the entire year only saw 1.3 inches of snowfall in the Apple Capital.

5 Best Towns to Find Snow in Washington State

Looking for snow on Christmas, these five towns might fit the bill in Washington State

Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

Top 10 Snowiest Cities in America

If you love skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, snowmobiling and maybe even shoveling, you will love the places on this list of the Top 10 Snowiest Cities in America. For this ranking Redfin looked at populations of 75,000 or more that had the highest average seasonal snowfall. Let's dig in.

Gallery Credit: Karolyi

19 Gorgeous Hiking Spots in Washington

Discover 19 of the most beautiful hiking spots in Washington, from rugged mountain trails and alpine lakes to lush forests and coastal views. This curated list highlights must-see hikes for every adventurer, whether you’re looking for an easy day trip near Seattle or a challenging backcountry trek in the Cascades or Olympics. Explore breathtaking scenery, hidden gems, and popular routes that make Washington one of the best states for hiking.

Gallery Credit: Avery Cooper

 

Filed Under: snow, wenatchee
Categories: Articles

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ