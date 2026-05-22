Discover the best things to do in the Wenatchee Valley this summer, including river floats, Lake Chelan day trips, Columbia River beaches, scenic trails, and Gorge concerts in Central Washington.

Summer in the Wenatchee Valley: Your Central Washington Adventure Guide

When summer arrives in the Wenatchee Valley and Central Washington, the region becomes a playground of riverfront beaches, mountain views, and outdoor recreation. With easy access to the Columbia River, Wenatchee River, Lake Chelan, and nearby Cascade Mountains, this area is one of Washington’s top summer destinations for locals and visitors.

Whether you’re searching for things to do in Wenatchee in summer, planning a Central Washington weekend getaway, or looking for the best beaches, river floats, and day trips near Wenatchee, this guide highlights must-do experiences for the season.

Float the Wenatchee River (One of the Top Summer Activities in Wenatchee)

Floating the Wenatchee River is a classic Central Washington summer tradition. Along with the nearby Icicle River in Leavenworth, it’s a popular way to cool off during hot July and August days.

Peak float season typically runs from July through Labor Day, when water conditions are ideal.

Most float routes range from 2 to 4 miles, offering a relaxing ride lasting 1 to 3 hours, depending on flow levels.

Pro tip: Use a local outfitter for tube rentals, shuttle service, and safety gear.

Always wear a life jacket and check river conditions before floating.

Paddleboard the Columbia River in Wenatchee

Paddleboarding in Wenatchee via Canva Paddleboarding in Wenatchee via Canva loading...

For a more active water experience, paddleboarding the Columbia River in Wenatchee is a top summer activity in the region.

A popular route runs from Confluence State Park to Hydro Park, offering calm-water sections ideal for both beginners and experienced paddlers.

It’s a great way to enjoy:

Columbia River views

Wenatchee waterfront scenery

Sunrise and sunset paddles

A full-body workout in warm summer weather

Best Beaches in the Wenatchee Valley

If you’re looking for beaches near Wenatchee, WA, there are several popular riverfront spots to relax, swim, and enjoy the sunshine.

Crescent Bar Beach (Grant County, WA)

One of the most well-known Columbia River beaches in Central Washington, Crescent Bar offers sandy shoreline, swimming coves, boating access, and resort-style amenities.

Walla Walla Point Park Sandbar

Located along the Wenatchee waterfront, this area is popular for lounging, wading, and sunset views over the Columbia River.

Local Hidden River Beaches

Scattered along the Columbia River are smaller, lesser-known sandy spots perfect for those seeking quieter summer escapes. A local favorite is Bimbo Beach in East Wenatchee, just south of the Odabashin Bridge. a cooler, bring shade, and plan to stay awhile—summer heat in Central Washington can be intense.

Explore the Apple Capital Loop Trail (Best Outdoor Trail in Wenatchee)

The Apple Capital Loop Trail is one of the top outdoor attractions in Wenatchee and a favorite for both visitors and locals.

This paved riverfront trail runs along the Columbia and Wenatchee Rivers. It connects parks, bridges, and scenic viewpoints.

Perfect for:

Biking in Wenatchee

Walking or jogging

Family-friendly outdoor activities

Sunset river views

It’s a great way to experience the Wenatchee waterfront without getting in the water.

Lake Chelan: One of the Top Summer Destinations in Washington

Just over an hour from Wenatchee, Lake Chelan is one of Washington’s premier summer vacation destinations.

Visitors come from across the Pacific Northwest for:

Boating and jet skiing

Paddleboarding and swimming

Downtown Chelan waterfront dining

Wine tasting in Lake Chelan Valley wineries

Relaxing beach days and lakefront resorts

Whether you’re planning a Lake Chelan day trip from Wenatchee or a weekend getaway, it’s one of the most popular summer escapes in Central Washington.

Concerts at The Gorge Amphitheater (Must-Do Summer Experience Near Wenatchee)

Located just over an hour away, The Gorge Amphitheater near Quincy, WA, is one of the most scenic concert venues in the world.

All summer long, The Gorge hosts:

Major touring artists

Multi-day music festivals

Camping and weekend concert experiences

Set above the Columbia River, it’s widely considered a bucket-list summer destination in Washington State.

Best Summer Day Trips from Wenatchee

Looking to explore beyond the valley? These Central Washington day trips are within easy driving distance:

Coulee City & Lake Lenore Caves

Explore dramatic basalt cliffs, caves, and desert landscapes unique to Eastern Washington.

Winthrop, WA

A charming Old West-style town with shops, restaurants, and riverfront walking paths.

Soap Lake

Known for its mineral-rich waters and relaxing desert lake experience.

Each destination offers a different side of Central Washington scenery and outdoor recreation.

The Enchantments

World-class hiking awaits. The most epic hike is the 4-mile trip from the Stuart Lake Trailhead to Colchuck Lake. The pictures don't come close to describing Dragontail Peak hovering above this beautiful lake.

Dragontail towers above Colchuck Lake (Photo by Gerda Balint on Unsplash) Dragontail towers above Colchuck Lake (Photo by Gerda Balint on Unsplash) loading...

Final Thoughts: Summer in Central Washington From river floats and Columbia River beaches to Lake Chelan getaways and Gorge concerts, summer in the Wenatchee Valley offers some of the best outdoor experiences in Washington State. Whether you’re planning a quick evening on the Apple Capital Loop Trail or a full weekend adventure across Central Washington, there’s no shortage of ways to enjoy the sunshine. Summer here is short—so get outside, explore, and make the most of every sunny day in the Wenatchee Valley.

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