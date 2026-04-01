Wenatchee Wild fans have a new star to cheer for in goal. Tobias Tvrznik, a native of Litomerice, Czechia, just finished his first season in the Western Hockey League with the Wild and has been named to the WHL’s Second Team Western Conference All-Star squad.

The league announced the honor on Tuesday, recognizing the 18-year-old as one of the top goalies in the league ahead of the NHL Draft this June. Tvrznik had an impressive rookie season, earning 16 wins and a .913 save percentage, ranking third in the WHL despite facing the ninth-most shots.

A Historic Rookie Debut and All-Star Recognition

Tvrznik notched his first WHL shutout on February 6 in a 2-0 win over the Victoria Royals and had several memorable games, including a 60-save debut that tied a franchise record set 29 years ago. Last year’s 10th overall pick in the CHL Import Draft, Tvrznik has also committed to play NCAA hockey at Ohio State University.

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This is the first time since 2024 that a Wenatchee Wild player has earned a postseason all-star selection, following Graham Sward and Kenta Isogai’s First Team honors. The head coach and staff are thrilled with how quickly Tvrznik has become a fan favorite at Town Toyota Center.

Rising NHL Draft Stock and Future Outlook

His calm, athletic play and strong work ethic have given Wild fans plenty to celebrate this season. Currently, Tvrznik has moved up to No. 5 on NHL Central Scouting’s list of draft-eligible North American goalies, and No. 2 among WHL goalies.

With the NHL Draft coming up and another exciting year ahead, Tvrznik is helping put Wenatchee on the hockey map with every big save. Season tickets for the 2026-27 Wild season are now available. For more information, call 509-888-7825 or visit the team office at Town Toyota Center.

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