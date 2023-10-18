"Some people say Jenny The Cat is a Diva......and your point is?"

The Wenatchee Valley Humane Shelter staff says Jenny the Cat is a very special Diva, she will make the decisions about how much attention and affection she wants, and then you will be dismissed.

An owner who will understand this Diva will also adore her, appreciate her, and love her.

She can share a home very well with a human Diva, but probably should be the one and only pet.

Jenny

Age: 8 years old

Sex: Female

Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Siamese

Color: Black and White

Animal ID: 53964948

Adoption fee: Name Your Price

Jenny is one of many adoptable pets available at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society Shelter. Here is a link to check out the pets looking for their furever home.

