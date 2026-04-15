The Wenatchee Wild have officially announced the return of their Fourth Annual Postseason Jersey Auction, featuring exclusive memorabilia from the 2025-26 WHL campaign. Fans have the unique opportunity to bid on authentic, black game-worn sweaters individually autographed by the players.

After a 2025-26 season that saw the Wenatchee Wild win 25 games, including a thrilling 5-1 win over the Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy champion Everett Silvertips to close out the home schedule, there is still more excitement to be had as the team looks ahead to next season.

The Wild are excited to announce their fourth annual postseason jersey auction, set to begin Thursday (April 16th) at noon Pacific time.

The team will auction its black home jerseys from the 2025-26 campaign. Many jerseys were worn in game action by Wild players, and have also been autographed by the player who wore them.

How do I bid on a Wenatchee Wild jersey?

$400. To view and bid on jerseys, visit 32Auctions.com/2026wildpostseasonauction or follow links to the jersey auction on The auction will take place through 32Auctions , which hosted the team’s previous three postseason jersey auctions. The minimum bid for each jersey isthe Wenatchee Wild website and social media channels. Fans do not need a 32Auctions account to browse the jerseys in the auction, but will need a free account to bid. Bidding will begin Thursday (April 16th) at noon Pacific time, and run through 6 p.m. Pacific time on Monday, May 6.

Bidders can sign up to receive text alerts if they are outbid for an item, and can also place proxy bids for their favorite jerseys, allowing the site to bid on their behalf up to a price that they specify, making it easy to stay ahead without constantly having to check the status of their items.

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More than 97,000 fans witnessed a Wild home game during the 2025-26 season, with more than 2,850 fans a night clicking the turnstiles at Town Toyota Center. This year marked the fourth consecutive season that the club’s home attendance average exceeded the 2,500-per-game mark. Three players on this year’s roster have received rankings from NHL Central Scouting and are considered to be likely selections in this summer’s National Hockey League draft in Buffalo, New York.

2026-27 season tickets are on sale now by phone at 509-888-7825 or in person at the team office at Town Toyota Center. Updated news and information on Wild hockey are always available through the team’s website and on the team’s social media platforms on Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube.

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