Score a Jersey! See Which Autographed Wild Gear Is Up for Grabs!
The Wenatchee Wild have officially announced the return of their Fourth Annual Postseason Jersey Auction, featuring exclusive memorabilia from the 2025-26 WHL campaign. Fans have the unique opportunity to bid on authentic, black game-worn sweaters individually autographed by the players.
After a 2025-26 season that saw the Wenatchee Wild win 25 games, including a thrilling 5-1 win over the Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy champion Everett Silvertips to close out the home schedule, there is still more excitement to be had as the team looks ahead to next season.
How do I bid on a Wenatchee Wild jersey?
Bidders can sign up to receive text alerts if they are outbid for an item, and can also place proxy bids for their favorite jerseys, allowing the site to bid on their behalf up to a price that they specify, making it easy to stay ahead without constantly having to check the status of their items.
More than 97,000 fans witnessed a Wild home game during the 2025-26 season, with more than 2,850 fans a night clicking the turnstiles at Town Toyota Center. This year marked the fourth consecutive season that the club’s home attendance average exceeded the 2,500-per-game mark. Three players on this year’s roster have received rankings from NHL Central Scouting and are considered to be likely selections in this summer’s National Hockey League draft in Buffalo, New York.
2026-27 season tickets are on sale now by phone at 509-888-7825 or in person at the team office at Town Toyota Center. Updated news and information on Wild hockey are always available through the team’s website and on the team’s social media platforms on Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube.
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