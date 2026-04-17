The Wenatchee Wild, members of the Western Hockey League (WHL), are happy to share that three of their players have made it onto the National Hockey League Central Scouting’s final rankings for the 2026 NHL Draft. The draft will take place on June 26 and 27 at Key Bank Center in Buffalo, New York.

NHL Central Scouting released its final rankings

Late this week (Thursday, April 16th), NHL Central Scouting listed 80 WHL players and alumni. Earlier in October, all three Wild players were also named on the preliminary watch list with “C” ratings, projecting them as fourth- or fifth-round picks. They were also included in the midterm rankings released on January 12.

Goaltender Tobias Tvrznik leads the group, ranking among the top eight draft-eligible goalies in North America.

Tobias Tvrznik, via Wenatchee Wild Tobias Tvrznik, via Wenatchee Wild loading...

This past season, Tvrznik posted a .913 save percentage, which was third best in the WHL, along with 16 wins and a 3.10 goals-against average. Originally from Litomerice, Czechia, he was named a Second-Team Western Conference All-Star and was nominated for the league’s Del Wilson Memorial Trophy for Goaltender of the Year. Tvrznik joined the Wild as their first pick in last summer’s Canadian Hockey League Import Draft, selected 10th overall. He is currently in the running for WHL Goaltender of the Year (Del Wilson Memorial Trophy)

Forward Caelan Joudrey is one of two Wenatchee skaters recognized, ranking 60th among North American skaters after moving up from 101st in the midterm rankings.

Caelan Joudrey via Wenatchee Wild Caelan Joudrey via Wenatchee Wild loading...

Committed to Quinnipiac University, which plays in the 12-team Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC), he finished the season with 19 goals and 10 assists, including three multi-point games and two multi-goal games. From Airdrie, Alberta, Joudrey surpassed last year’s total of 16 points in 66 games as a WHL rookie. He was originally picked in the third round by the former Winnipeg ICE in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

Defenseman Darian Rolsing is the third Wild player recognized, ranking 138th among North American skaters after being 158th in the midterm rankings.

Darian Rolsing via Wenatchee Wild Darian Rolsing via Wenatchee Wild loading...

In his first season with Wenatchee, Rolsing scored nine points. He joined the team as their second pick in last summer’s Canadian Hockey League Import Draft, selected 16th overall. From Speyer, Germany, Rolsing previously led the Tappara club to a Finnish Under-18 championship. Before coming to Wenatchee, he played a couple of seasons in Scandinavia for the Tappara U18 team in Tampere, Finland, and led them to a U18 SM-Sarja league championship.

Tobi, Darian, and Caelan via Wenatchee Wild Tobi, Darian, and Caelan via Wenatchee Wild loading...

This is the first time since 2022 that the Wild or ICE have had three players on NHL Central Scouting’s final rankings, and the first time since 2021 that the organization has had a goaltender included. In total, 431 draft-eligible players worldwide made the rankings, with over 45 percent currently or formerly playing for a Canadian Hockey League team.

Secure your Wenatchee Wild Season tickets now!

Season tickets for 2026-27 are now available by phone at 509-888-7825 or in person at the team office at Town Toyota Center. For the latest news and updates on Wild hockey, visit the team’s website or follow them on Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube.

A Behind-the-Scenes Look at the NHL Winter Classic Our own Michaela Johnson served as the in-arena host for the NHL Winter Classic in Chicago and shared with us some behind-the-scenes photos. Gallery Credit: Michaela Johnson

Minnesota-Born All Time NHL Scoring Leaders