Meet Dottie. She's a 3-year-old shepherd mix with a heart of gold.

She may be a bit shy with new people, but once she feels comfortable, she warms right up and will sit patiently for you to pet her. Dottie has a sweet personality. She is wonderfull to walk on a leash, knows how to "sit" on command, and loves playing with squeaky toys.

Dottie will thrive in a home with people who can give her the attention and affection she craves.

Dottie is at Wenatchee Humane Society Dottie is at Wenatchee Humane Society loading...

Dottie

Breed: Shepherd mix

Age: 3 years

Sex: Female

Animal ID: WVHS-A-22764

How to meet Dottie and adopt

WVHS is open for adoptions Thursday through Tuesday, 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays, except for adoptions by appointment.

