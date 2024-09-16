A forum focused on STEM education will feature legislative candidates in the 7th, 12th and 13th Districts in October. Candidates will be asked about their views and priorities on STEM education and career-connected learning for youth.

The Apple STEM Network, North Central Educational Service District (NCESD) and NCW Tech Alliance, invite the public to attend in person or online via a ZOOM webinar.

NCESD will host the forum in Wenatchee on Monday, October 7th from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at the NCESD office in Wenatchee, WA. Registration is required to attend in person or you may participate virtually via zoom. The forum is free and employers, educators, parents, and community members are encouraged to participate.

Register to attend in person HERE (required)

The Zoom link will be available on the NCESD website on Monday, October 6th.

Apple STEM Legislative Forum Schedule

5:00pm -- 7th District Senator Shelly Short will discuss STEM education and career-connected learning. An overview of Apple STEM Network and current policies

District 7 Candidates Panel (5:00pm - 5:45pm)

Moderated by Dr. Faimous Harrison, President of Wenatchee Valley College. Participating candidates include:

Andrew Engell

Hunter Abell

Rocky Dean Senator Shelly Short

Soo Ing-Moody

District 13 Candidates Panel (5:45pm - 6:10pm)

Moderated by Dr. Sara Thompson Tweedy, President of Big Bend Community College. Participating candidates include:

Representative Alex Ybarra

Representative Tom Dent

District 12 Candidates Panel (6:10pm - 7:00pm)

Moderated by Dr. Tracey Edou, Superintendent of Cascade School District. Participating candidates include:

Brian Burnett

Daniel Scott

Heather Koellen Representative Keith Goehner

Representative Mike Steele