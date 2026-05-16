The Wenatchee Wild have landed the top pick of their 2026 draft class. The team announced that Parker McMillan, a forward born in 2011, has signed a Western Hockey League (WHL) Scholarship & Development Agreement.

General Manager Bliss Littler expects a lot from McMillan, and the Surrey, British Columbia native is eager to get started.

"The people here are amazing, and the staff are very welcoming. Bliss and Leigh (Mendelson) have been really straightforward with me about what they want... having that support makes me more confident in my development." - Parker McMillan

A Trophy-Laden Résumé

McMillan comes to Wenatchee Valley with an impressive scoring record from the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL). While playing for the Yale Hockey Academy U15 Prep team, he scored 41 goals and 50 assists in only 25 regular-season games. He added 10 more points in three playoff games during the Western Championships.

His strong performance earned him the CSSHL division’s Forward of the Year and Most Valuable Player awards. McMillan also played for Yale's U18 Prep team, where he added 5 points in 6 regular-season and playoff games, showing maturity beyond his years.

Leading the Next Generation

McMillan is known for leading by example, no matter who his teammates are. He brings energy and a strong competitive spirit to the Town Toyota Center. As the Wild work to build a strong team for the future, players like McMillan give fans hope for what’s ahead.

The Wild family welcomes Parker to the valley as he gets ready to start the next chapter of his hockey journey.

Men's Team USA 2026 Wins Hockey Gold Over Canada! For the first time since the 1980 Miracle on Ice Men's Hockey team won the Olympic gold, and on the same day the Americans beat the Soviets on the ice at Lake Placid in 1980, Team USA wins the gold after defeating Canada in overtime. Gallery Credit: Tasha Stevens