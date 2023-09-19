Whoa! This Town is the Fastest Growing in WA!

We are always seeing data about different cities, counties and Washington state in general. So, what are the latest growth numbers? Have you contributed to moving to these cities?

"Washington’s total population grew by an estimated 86,750 — to 7,951,150 as of April 1, 2023, according to annual estimates that the Office of Financial Management prepared." - Office of Financial Management

5. Pasco WA

With a population increase of 8%, I can see how they made number 5 on our list! Home to the Sacajawea State Park Interpretive Center and Franklin County Historical Museum. (source) Is also, 1/3 of the Tri-Cities in WA.

4. Spokane Valley WA

Spokane Valley’s current population is around 106,000, which is a 9% increase since 2017. (source) Check out the Spokane Valley Muesum to really get a feel for just how much growth there has been!

3. Richland WA

The population of Richland, WA is about 62,000, a 9% increase since 2017. (source) Also a part of the beautiful Tri-Cities which include Kennewick and Pasco.

2. Lacey WA

Lacey saw a 10% increase in population to its current population of around 54,500. (source)

"Clean air & water, outstanding schools, and a low crime rate make the City of Lacey one of the most desirable places in the country to live." - City of Lacey

1. Redmond WA

Redmond currently has a population of around 76,400, which is an increase of 18% from 2017. (source)

Microsoft and Nintendo call this town, Home. And honestly, those facts alone make my jaw drop! It's really mindboggling that Washington State has these major businesses that they call home, let alone the people who created the companies.

Do you live in any of these towns? How would you say they compare to years prior?

