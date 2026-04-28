Long before our region was known for its data centers and world-class orchards, the name "Wenatchee" traveled across the Pacific on the hull of a powerhouse. The USS Wenatchee (ATF-118), an Abnaki-class fleet tugboat, served as a floating testament to the strength of our valley during the waning days of World War II.

Launched in 1944, the 205-foot vessel carried a crew of 85 and enough diesel power to navigate 15,000 miles without refueling. While her namesake honored the indigenous people of North Central Washington, the ship herself was built for the grit of ocean towing, salvage work, and screening duties under fire.

Our Tugboat was there, offering support in Tokyo Bay

The USS Wenatchee wasn't just a support ship; she was a witness to history. On September 2, 1945, as the formal surrender of Japan was signed aboard the USS Missouri, our namesake tug was right there in Tokyo Bay. She spent that autumn performing vital salvage work at the Yokosuka naval base, clearing the path for the initial occupation of Japan.

The Japanese delegation on board the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay via Getty Images The Japanese delegation on board the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay via Getty Images loading...

Her service didn’t end with the peace treaty. In 1946, the Wenatchee sailed for Bikini Atoll to participate in Operation Crossroads, providing repair and service support during the historic atomic test operations. By the time she was decommissioned in 1947, she had earned a battle star for her Asiatic-Pacific campaign service.

The End of Service for the USS Wenatchee

Though she was struck from the Navy list in 1962, the legacy of the USS Wenatchee remains a proud chapter of our local history. It’s a reminder that even when we feel tucked away in the shadows of the Cascades, the spirit of the Wenatchee Valley has long played a vital role on the world stage.

Explore Battleship Cove - Home to the Largest Collection of World War II Naval Vessels Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor

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