Gift Ideas for the Fall / End of Summer Birthdays in WA

Ok, so hear me out.

Fall time is the best time.

We are cooling off from the hot summer and getting cozy for the cold winter to come. Sure, I am bias because I absolutely love fall and I also love the way the seasons change here in North Central Washington, but I also feel like I am not alone in this.

I was born in November. Peak Fall. My mom? She's born mid-August. What am I getting at? While both months are months apart, you could get us the same "fall stuff" and we would be equally happy.

End of summer birthdays are hard to shop for, you can't do real summer stuff because well they won't be able to use it for much longer, but If you think a head a bit, getting them cozy for fall is going to be the "gift that keeps on giving."

What are some good gift ideas for the Fall Birthdays?

Don't worry, I did some digging for us, and found some pretty memorable/meaningful gifts to give.

What do you get someone with a "fall birthday"?

I personally love the Weighted Blanket idea. I have one, and man do I love it.

Even if someone is picky, there's something for everyone.

Gift Cards may seem cheesy, or lackluster but if the person you are gifting, has a specific style, fragrance, color... Whatever, a gift card might actually not be a bad option.

Happy gift shopping, and cheers to choosing the right gift for the Fall Birthdays in our lives.

