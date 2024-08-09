August 8th was National Pickleball Day. The game traces it's roots to Bainbridge Island, WA. where it was invented by then Congressman Joel Pritchard and friends.

Wenatchee Racquet and Athletic Club is responding to the explosive popularity and the area's need for more pickleball courts with a planned $3 million expansion for a new facility dedicated solely to Pickleball.

Adding new Pickleball capacity is part of a 10 year capital expansion plan that also includes a improvements or a possible relocation for outdoor court facilities, and construction of a new aquatic center on the main WRAC (upper) campus.

Get our free mobile app

WRAC General Manager Evy Gillin says plans have been submitted to the City of Wenatchee for a CUP (Conditional Use Permit) and a hearing is scheduled for August 27th. Approval could come in September with construction starting as soon as the City signs off. The pre-engineered metal building sections to house the addition are already on site.

Image provided by WRAC Image provided by WRAC loading...

The expansion adds 6 indoor courts available during all club hours for play programs, reserved courts, tournaments, instruction and special events. Presently, the WRAC has shared use of two tennis courts to provide 8 pickleball courts with limited availability. The expanded dedicated pickleball facility will increase year round access to courts. The WRAC will be able to attract large tournaments with up to 22 indoor, shared and dedicated, courts, according to a news release.

Cascade Central Construction is the contractor. Complete Design is the architect and handling permitting and the WRAC is arranging financing with People’s Bank.

Exterior image provided by WRAC Exterior image provided by WRAC loading...

If permits are approved quickly, it's hoped the construction timeline will allow for laying asphalt courts before the asphalt plants shutdown for the season. The WRAC hopes to to open the newly expanded facility in early 2025

Wenatchee Racquet and Athletic Club is located at 1913 Skyline Drive in Wenatchee.

Image provided by WRAC Image provided by WRAC loading...

Tennis Great, Ivan Lendl's $16.5 Million CT Home On Sale Now at For Only, $15 Million Gallery Credit: Ethan Carey