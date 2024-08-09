Cool Down From Mid 90s Heat Coming After Weekend In NCW

There'll be some relief from the heat moving into next week.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Miranda Cote says a low pressure trough will bring temperatures down from the mid 90s.

"We will be cooling down as we go into the new work week, (with) maybe a high of only the mid to lower 80s by Tuesday," said Cote. But then we start to warm up a little bit more again. So, it's not really above normal but back closer to normal."

The normal high for the second week of August is 88 in Wenatchee.

There's still a possibility for warmer than normal weather over the next few weeks.

The 8-14 day outlook shows a 33-40 percent chance of warmer than average temperatures, which Cote terms as a slight chance of higher than average temperatures.

The U.S. Climate Prediction Center is forecasting a 55-60 chance of above normal temperatures for August 17-30 in North Central Washington.

The normal high temperature at the end of August is 82 in Wenatchee.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning in the Cascades through the mountains of North Central Washington from noon until midnight Friday.

The area includes Wenatchee on its eastern edge, extending north through Chelan and Omak in Okanogan County.

The warning extends west into the Cascade Mountains in Chelan and Okanogan counties.

The Red Flag Warning is the result of a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms Friday evening, which will increase the chance for new fire starts. Winds will be calm over the same time period.