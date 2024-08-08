U.S. Mail Truck & Contents Destroyed By Fire On Squilchuck Road

The Wenatchee Valley Fire Department (WVFD) responded to a vehicle fire involving a U.S. Postal Service delivery truck on Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to scene at around 11:30 a.m. on Squilchuck Road, where Fire Chief Brian Brett says they found more than just the mail truck ablaze.

"When crews arrived, the mail carrier was significantly-involved in flames and had started a brush fire that was spreading. Crews were able to quickly extinguish it, so it was contained rapidly."

Brett says his department's response protocols likely saved the fire from becoming a larger incident.

"Generally, we only send one fire engine to a vehicle fire but whenever we get a vehicle fire up a canyon or drainage during the summer, our first thoughts are brush fire. So we sent a full response and were on standby to order air resources."

The fire was contained within about 20 minutes and no injuries were reported.

No structures were damaged but the mail truck was completely destroyed and its contents were a total loss.

A statement from the U.S. Postal Service says the fire impacted about 500 customers, all of whom will be notified about their lost mail.