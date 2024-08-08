Shooting Suspect Sought in Okanogan County

Shooting Suspect Sought in Okanogan County

Okanogan County

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is actively seeking a shooting suspect in the Rat Lake area, just north of Brewster.

Details are scarce at the moment, but per Rivercom, the suspect is a Hispanic male with prominent tattoos. He is said to be driving a Dodge Ram.

This is a developing story. We are awaiting comment from District 6 Trooper Jeremy Weber.

