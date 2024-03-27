Do you have a “Type”? Find Your Washington State Type of Man
Do you like rugged or clean cut? Do you like funny or serious all the time type of guys. Like all states around the United States, you'll find all walks of life from your Hogwarts fanatics to your TikTok influencers. There's someone for everyone. Right?
I asked Chat GPT how many single men are in America;
As of my last update, the United States Census Bureau reported that there were approximately 64.8 million unmarried and single Americans over the age of 18. This number includes both men and women. - ChatGPT
Granted I asked "Men," but never mind, ChatGPT gave us the singles number for both men and women. That's ok.
So, your saying there's a chance?!
Of course! Do you know your type? Washington State is home to many walks of life/type/ singles.
Your Typical Washington State Men
Gallery Credit: Aly
So, did you see any that caught your eye? It was the one "with the roommate" huh. I knew it. Hey! Shows he knows how to save money, right? I mean, I'd live at home with momma too but, well she lives an hour away and I like my job in media, I don't think this company will up and move to the middle of nowhere in Okanogan County. Dang it!
No matter who you choose, don't settle for anyone less than what you deserve. Remember;
It's ok to be picky! - me (Aly)
Having dating standards is necessary and perfetly fine.
Who knows you the best? Yourself. So set those boundaries and make sure you don't let them slip, you got this!
10 Things to Know About Dating an Idahoan
Gallery Credit: Upsplash
Dating to Engagement: How Long Should it Take?
Gallery Credit: Toni Gee, TSM
"Are We Dating the Same Guy?" + 27 Other Interesting Idaho Facebook Groups
- In 2017, 100 million users said they belonged to groups they found "very meaningful." By 2019, that number had grown to 400 million.
- 50 percent of Facebook users belong to at least five groups.
- Driven by trends, branding, and offline communities and businesses with a need for an online presence, there are tens of millions of Facebook groups today.
- Nearly 100 percent of users say Facebook groups foster a sense of belonging and a place to talk about important issues.
Gallery Credit: Ryan Valenzuela