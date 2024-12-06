Othello Man Sentenced To Six Years In Federal Prison

An Othello man has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for several crimes involving firearms.

On Thursday, a U.S. District Court judge in Spokane handed down the term to 35-year-old Nicholas Romero-Rivera, who was also ordered to three years of supervised release following his incarceration.

Get our free mobile app

Romero-Rivera was arrested in March, 2023 for outstanding felony warrants at his home in the ten block of North 10th Avenue in Othello, where police subsequently turned up a stolen assault rifle, pistol, and ammunition.

He was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and for making threats to kill a law enforcement officer.

The case against Romero-Rivera was initiated by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Washington Department of Corrections, and the firearms investigation was led by the Othello Police Department and adopted by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives.