A tour of East Wenatchee is on Santa's schedule for Saturday, Dec. 7th

The visit is part of East Wenatchee's Wings -n-Wishes celebration.

Children of all ages are invited to wave to Santa Claus as he rides through East Wenatchee neighborhoods on a Wenatchee Valley Fire Department truck, with an escort by East Wenatchee police.

Santa's East Wenatchee Tour escorts from East Wenatchee Police Department Santa's East Wenatchee Tour escorts from East Wenatchee Police Department loading...

Santa's busy schedule prevents him from visting every neighborhood to say hi to all children individually, but he will travel a route allowing him to visit many neighborhoods, within the city limits.

Get our free mobile app

Santa's route on his East Wenatchee Nighborhood tour, December 7th 1pm - 3pm

Santa's Route for Dec. 7th in East Wenatchee Santa's Route for Dec. 7th in East Wenatchee loading...

Key Markers - Santa's route starts and ends at the fire station on Eastmont Ave.

A- Wenatchee Valley Fire Dept. Station 1, Eastmont Avenue, East Wenatchee, WA

B- Banner Bank, Rock Island Road, East Wenatchee, WA

C- Grant Elementary School, 1st Street Southeast, East Wenatchee, WA

D- Kenroy Elementary School, North Jonathon Avenue, East Wenatchee, WA

E- East Wenatchee City Hall, 9th Street Northeast, East Wenatchee, WA

F- Lee Elementary School, North Baker Avenue, East Wenatchee, WA

G- Sterling Junior High School, North James Avenue, East Wenatchee, WA