Easy School Lunch Hacks for the Washington State Families

Welp, school is about to start back up. Are you prepared? Mentally, I'm sure you are ready.

Let's "life hack" those school lunches so we can make that part of our mornings a bit easier.

What are some Lunch Hacks for school lunches?

Now, let me be the first to say this... I always run out of icepacks, more so, I forget to freeze them, and then I am left scrambling for a "frozen" hack. and let's face it, sometimes frozen water bottles are just simply too big for the lunch sacks. So, what's a mom to do?



Frozen veggies.

Yes, I will take a perfectly good bag of, say, frozen peas and place them in the lunch bag. I always giggle at how odd it is, but it works!

Here are some other Lunch Hacks:

Freeze all the drinks.

The little juice boxes, the small little waters, freeze them. Perfect icepacks. Plus you can freeze the fruit cups as well as the "gogurt" and keep everything colder, longer. But will still be able to enjoy all the items once lunch time finally rolls around.

Avoid Browning on Apples with this trick:

Pre slice the apple, then piece it back together, wrap a rubber band around it, and boom! You've just made your apple last until lunch and there's minimal to no browning.

Tired of the chips getting smooshed?

Place a handful of chips into a Ziplock baggies, blow some air into it, boom, you've just made an air pillow for the chips. Less smooshing!

Life hacks for life are amazing, so are Lunch Hacks!

Make your morning a bit easier, the kids will love the food, and you'll have peace of mind.

You're welcome.

