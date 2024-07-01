Fireworks Shows in WA, What Are the Essentials Needed?

It's that time of year again, to be dazzled and amazed by the fireworks shows across America.

The 4th of July, this year on a Thursday.

Let me be very clear... I wrote this article just to be able to share the gif above. So worth it.

Where do you watch the fireworks?

Well, apparently there are some shows we don't want to miss... Check them out here.

But if you are anything like me, you'll just watch them wherever they are closest to home.

Can we light our own fireworks in WA?

This varies by county and by city limits. Currently in Chelan and Douglas County, it is prohibited.

Here's a more in-depth look at that question. MRSC - Fireworks Regulation

Ok, so you have the location/town picked out, what should you bring?

Don't worry, I wouldn't leave you hanging on this one. Being prepared for stuff like this is in my middle name.

A quite short, simple and sweet list. You don't need much to have a lifetime of memories.

Gah, I am so glad I'm alive during the time of Gifs. I swear they are sweet little tokens from life for all of us to just "get," my favorite is when you try to guess what someone typed in the subject line to ever receive such a gif. (What did I type for the one above?)

Have a Safe, Happy and FUN Forth of July

No matter where you go or who you celebrate with. Enjoy yourself, and that hotdog.

