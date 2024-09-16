Here in the Pacific Northwest, autumn looks a little different than the rest of the United States. Most Americans think of maples and aspens when it comes to fall foliage, where leaves become crisp gold and burnt red in color as the season changes. But in Washington, where most of our trees are evergreen, a different tree plays a part in bringing color to the countryside: the larch.

What is a larch tree?

The larch tree (genus Larix) is an unusual type of conifer. While most conifers we know - the pine, the fir, the spruce - are evergreen, the larch is actually deciduous.

Quick flash back to your elementary science classes: evergreen plants have leaves that remain green throughout the year, but deciduous trees shed their leaves annually.

In autumn (between September and October specifically in Washington), larch trees begin the process of saving the chlorophyll (the "green stuff" in leaves) in the tree itself, letting the leaves turn to shades of gold (never red) before finally shedding them by winter. Thus, like the maple, the larch is a color-changing tree when fall arrives.

What is a "Larch March"?

Despite sounding like a springtime activity, a "Larch March" (see also: "Larch Madness") is a hike out into the wilderness to witness the transformation of the larch trees. The cool, dry weather offers a great time to take alpine hikes (where most of Washington's larches are located). They also offer fantastic opportunities for photographers and videographers.

Where are the best places to go hiking in Washington to see larches?

If you're looking to plan your own Larch March this year, we've got the guide for you. Below are some of the best trails available for viewing larches in fall, for all levels of hikers, from day trips to multi-day backpacking adventures. These trails come recommended from experienced hikers around the state.

The Best Hikes To See Golden Larches in Washington State Washington State doesn't offer the same kind of fall foliage that's seen in most areas of the United States - most of the trees are evergreen and so don't change color. However, that doesn't mean there aren't any color changes to see in fall - in fact, hunting for the golden larches is a special PNW treat!

Here's a collection of some of the best larch viewing hikes you can take in Washington - along with videos showcasing their splendor.

If you're looking for more details on these hikes, check out Alpine Wanderlust's hiking guide for larch viewing - which was a huge inspiration behind this list! Links to the Washington Trail Association's hike information pages are also available to springboard your adventure.

Where else do larches grow in Washington?

As you might have noticed from the hike list, most of the larch trees are located on the eastern slopes of the Cascade Mountains or near the northeast border. These areas provide ideal alpine environments for larches to thrive. The map below showcases the general range of western larch growth in Washington State.

Washington State Department of Natural Resources Washington State Department of Natural Resources loading...

Enjoy your trip, wherever you choose to march, and take some photography tips with you to get stunning images that will last forever!

