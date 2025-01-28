Fire That Damaged 7 UPS Trucks Linked To Suspected Fuel Thief, Arrest Made

An Okanogan County man is in jail after police say they connected him to a fire that damaged seven delivery trucks at a UPS facility in Omak last weekend.

The Omak Police Department says 22-year-old Isaac Sayler sparked the fire in the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 25 while attempting to steal fuel from one of the trucks.

Investigators say Sayler was using an electric drill in an attempt to puncture the truck's fuel tank when a spark ignited its contents, resulting in a fire that quickly spread to the other six trucks and also caused significant damage to a loading dock at the facility.

Get our free mobile app

Detectives identified Sayler as a suspect after receiving numerous tips from the community, including one from a citizen who reported hearing the sound of a power drill emanating from the underside of several Okanogan County Head Start buses in the neighboring city of Okanogan.

Sayler was apprehended on Monday at around 4 p.m. after a Washington State Patrol trooper spotted his vehicle traveling 80 mph in a 35 mph zone on Highway 7 South near Tonasket.

The State Patrol says Sayler crashed his vehicle and was arrested while attempting to flee on foot from the scene of the accident.

He was booked into the Okanogan County Jail on multiple charges, including second-degree arson, first-degree malicious mischief, reckless driving, DUI, obstructing a law enforcement officer, and resisting arrest.

The Omak Police Department is crediting license plate reading cameras and surveillance video from local businesses in identifying and apprehending Sayler.

The blaze, which prompted a heavy response from at least three fire departments, also caused damages estimated in excess of $1 million and caused localized shipping delays that UPS says may last for some time.