RiverCom will try to secure matching state and federal funding to construct a new regional emergency dispatch center in East Wenatchee.

RiverCom is the regional emergency dispatch service in Chelan and Douglas County and receives 150,000 total calls annually to all law enforcement, fire and EMS agencies in the region. RiverCom also owns, operates, and maintains the regional radio communications network used by first responders.

A 2019 consultant's study recommended the need for a new facility due to the limitations at the existing space now considered beyond capacity and ill-equipped to accommodate future growth, according to a news release.

RiverCom Executive Director DougJones says since the 2019 report was completed, RiverCom is handling 17% more calls for service and staffing has grown 12%.

Jones says the RiverCom board has set aside approximately $11 million since the 2019 study towards a new facility, including $1.4 million to purchase a site for a new facility at 5th and Lyle in East Wenatchee. RiverCom purchased the 12.7 acre site last year to build a 14,000 square foot facility. The site meets all of the infrastructure needs and line of sight radio communications requirements for dispaching fire, police and EMS services in Chelan and Douglas county. It also provides room for future growth.

Jones says RiverCom has been able to save a good portion of the necessary funds through the local communication sales tax, but securing matching state and federal funding will make the project a reality.

"We are estimating the total project cost at around $24.1 million We have about $11.1 million of that in our coffers and so we will be asking for state and federal assistance to make up the difference of about $13 million"

A new dispatch center or Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) will ensure continued, reliable, and professional 911 services to Chelan and Douglas Counties according to Jones, because the current RiverCom facility, located on the third floor of the Wenatchee Police Department is no longer adequate to support the growing public safety needs of the region.

“Our current staffing levels and operational needs require space, modern infrastructure, and security that this facility can’t provide. A new facility will ensure we continue to meet the growing demands of our community, now and into the future” explained Jones.

The current lease with the City of Wenatchee expires in 2029. Wenatchee Police Department has it's own needs for expansion into the area occupied by RiverCom.

“The new RiverCom PSAP will not only strengthen local emergency services but also improve coordination between local, state, and federal agencies,” said Sheriff Mike Morrison, RiverCom Board Chair. “This is especially crucial when responding to events, such as wildland fires or search and rescue emergencies, where seamless communication and resource-sharing can make all the difference in saving lives and protecting property.”

Wenatchee Mayor Mike Poirier and RiverCom board member also supports the new facility. “This facility is not just for Wenatchee, it serves all the communities in Chelan and Douglas counties. By investing in this state-of-the-art PSAP, we are strengthening our region’s overall emergency response capabilities and enhancing public safety for not only our citizens, but our regional tourism as well.”

Jones says the goal is to break ground at the East Wenatchee site in the next two years and complete the project in 2028.