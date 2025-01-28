The City of Wenatchee invites artists - or teams of artists - to help beautify the Orondo Ave. corridor between Worthen St. and Wenatchee Ave.

The objective of the Placemaking Project is to transform the somewhat monochromatic corridor into a vibrant walking route, as well as a guidepost for pedestrians making their way between downtown and the waterfront.

Not content with the two sculptures presently in the area, the city wants to add installations that are photogenic or, better yet, "Instagrammable."

Dave Erickson, Wenatchee's director of recreation and cultural services, says pieces should be age-appropriate, easy to maintain, vandal-resistant and in alignment with the city's Re-Imagine Wenatchee Plan.

Submissions are due by Feb. 28. Only artists from Washington, Idaho or Oregon need apply; WA artists will be given priority.

For more information contact Erickson at derickson@wenatcheewa.gov or 509-888-3284.