Help Make Orondo Ave. in Wenatchee Insta-Worthy!

Help Make Orondo Ave. in Wenatchee Insta-Worthy!

City of Wenatchee Instagram page

The City of Wenatchee invites artists - or teams of artists - to help beautify the Orondo Ave. corridor between Worthen St. and Wenatchee Ave.

The objective of the Placemaking Project is to transform the somewhat monochromatic corridor into a vibrant walking route, as well as a guidepost for pedestrians making their way between downtown and the waterfront.

Not content with the two sculptures presently in the area, the city wants to add installations that are photogenic or, better yet, "Instagrammable."

NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app

Dave Erickson, Wenatchee's director of recreation and cultural services, says pieces should be age-appropriate, easy to maintain, vandal-resistant and in alignment with the city's Re-Imagine Wenatchee Plan.

Submissions are due by Feb. 28. Only artists from Washington, Idaho or Oregon need apply; WA artists will be given priority.

For more information contact Erickson at derickson@wenatcheewa.gov or 509-888-3284.

America's 10 Most 'Instagrammable' Festivals

If you're looking for an incredible festival and a way to increase your followers, consider attending one of America's most talked-about events. Vegas Gems, a sweepstake casino site, recently looked at the country's 35 most popular gatherings to determine which events were pictured the most on social media. Here's a look at America's 10 Most 'Instagrammable' Festivals.

Gallery Credit: Scott Clow

Filed Under: beautification, Dave Erickson, Instagram, Orondo Ave., wenatchee
Categories: KPQ News, Local News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ