High School Graduation 2024 Dates around NCW

Well, it's that time of year again, Congratulations to the newest Graduating Classes.

The 2023-2024 school session is coming to an end, and very eager students are ready to open the doors to the "real world."

You did it! Now let's all Celebrate with you!

It can be hard to keep track of all the dates for the different school districts' graduations, what time they start, to where the ceremonies will be held.

The Class of 2024 Graduation Dates in North Central Washington:

Friday, May 31st

Moses Lake High School, 6pm

Saturday, June 1st

Mansfield High School, 5pm

Pateros High School, 11am - Pateros Gymnasium

Friday, June 7th

Cascade High School, 8pm - PD Field

Wenatchee High School, 8pm - Apple Bowl

Eastmont High School, 6pm - Town Toyota Center

Chelan High School, 5:55pm

Saturday, June 8th

Manson High School, 2:30pm

Waterville High School

Quincy High School, 8am

Cashmere High School, 8pm

Friday, June 21st

Brewster High School, 6:30pm - Bears Field

Congratulations to the Graduating Classes of 2024

May your future bring you everything you could have dreamt of and more.

My message to the Parents:

It's an amazing time of celebration, happiness as well as emptiness. Take pride in knowing you raised a beautiful child; an amazing Adult and the universe is the only thing in their way. Great job Mom, Dad, Grandparents, Aunts, Uncles, Nieces and Nephews. It takes a tribe, and you are that perfect tribe for this 2024 High School Graduate. Be proud, and remember, it's ok to get choked up, this is a BIG deal!

