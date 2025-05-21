Drought Continues To Spread Across Washington, Ecology Says

According to the state Department of Ecology, drought conditions continue in central Washington and may be developing in the northern and even western parts of the state. And the recent Water Supply Availability Committee meeting indicated existing drought conditions are likely to persist through the summer, and in some areas, conditions may worsen.

Temperatures this water year have been slightly above normal statewide, ranking this as the 21st warmest since 1895. However, DOE says conditions have worsened since January. And while precipitation has been near normal, that is largely due to a wet fall. Precipitation since January has been 78% statewide. Some areas, including the seven counties currently under a drought advisory, had less than 75% of normal precipitation since January.

Average statewide temperatures in April were above normal and ranked at the 25th warmest on record. April precipitation was only 57% of normal, making it the 30th driest April on record. The odds are high that May will have above normal temperatures for eastern Washington. From June through August temperatures are expected to be warmer and drier than normal.

Washington's Snowpack Below Normal For This Time Of Year

Statewide, snowpack is 69% of normal, though there is a lot of variability between different regions. Snow drought conditions continue to worsen in the central and northern Cascade Mountains. In some areas, near-record snowmelt caused above normal streamflows in March and April. But because so much of the snow is gone now, river forecasts for May through September are significantly lower than normal.

The drought declared for parts of Kittitas, Yakima and Benton counties on April 8th is still in effect. Now, a drought advisory has been declared for Pierce, King, Snohomish, Skagit, Whatcom, Chelan and Okanogan counties.

When A Drought is Declared in Washington

In Washington, drought is declared when there is less than 75% of normal water supply and there is the potential for undue hardship to people or the environment. Water supply can apply to any number of conditions including a lack of rain, a lack of snow, soil moisture deficits or insufficient water in storage.

Ecology said declaring drought allows the Department to expedite emergency water right transfers and to award grants to public entities impacted by drought conditions. A drought advisory is a public awareness and readiness tool that indicates drought conditions may develop. There is a high likelihood that the seven counties placed in a drought advisory on April 8 could develop drought conditions later this spring. Ecology is paying especially close attention to developing conditions in the north and central Cascade Mountains.

