According to the latest USDA numbers, the winter wheat harvest, as of Sunday August 10th, is 90% complete which is one point behind the five year average, and two points behind last year's number.

“Only two states by August 10th, had not passed the halfway mark on winter wheat harvest progress," pointed out USDA meteorologist Brad Rippey. "Those being Idaho sitting exactly at 50% harvested, that's ahead of the five year average of 45%. And then Montana has had a slow harvest. It was a very wet week in Montana, a little on the cool side, so just 40% harvested in Montana at this point, the five year average is 61%. They could use some warmer, drier weather. And it looks like they'll get that for a few days later.”

As of Sunday, 84% of the winter wheat crop in Oregon has been harvested, while 69% or Washington’s crop has been cut.

Photo: Glenn Vaagen

When it comes to the national spring wheat numbers.

“16% of the 2025 crop cut by August 10th, but with the wet weather and occasionally cool late development in some areas, the five year average is a bit higher at 22%. But we are on par with last year's number which was also 16%.”

In Washington, 30% of the spring wheat crop has been harvested, which is slightly ahead of the five-year average. And 21% of Idaho’s spring wheat has been harvested, 2 points ahead of the five-year average.

