Washington State University (WSU) Extension - Walla Walla County, University of Idaho (UI) Extension - Nez Perce County, and the PNW Farmers' Network are joining together to host "Acidic Soils Solutions," a three-part workshop on soil acidity management.

Three Sessions Offering Insight in Inland Northwest Soil Management

The workshop series begins its first session on November 30, with a second on December 19, and a final meeting on January 18, 2024. Presentations will include the latest research on regional soil pH and guides on how to create an acidity management plan.

Workshop attendees will be eligible to receive 10 soil and water CCA credits. Courses are described as follows.

A female farmer examining soil closely in a field, and a laboratory testing soil for pH. Canva-Getty loading...

First Session: November 30, 9:30 - 11:30am, Online (Zoom)

The first session held will offer an introduction and update on regional soil acidity, as well as first steps to developing an acidity management program.

Second Session: December 19, 9:30 - 11:30am, Online (Zoom)

The second session's presentation will introduce remote soil pH mapping for detecting in-field variability, and discuss ameliorating acidity and nutrient optimization.

Third Session: January 18, 9:00am - 3:00pm

In Person at Holiday Inn Clarkston, WA

The final in-person meeting, which costs $30 to attend, encourages live discussion of the latest research outcomes and management strategies. Participants are encouraged to bring their soil cores.

Registration is Available Now For Soil Series

Both the first and second sessions, which are online events, are free to attend. The in-person event costs $30 and includes access to the recorded online sessions.

Pre-registration is required for all sessions. Registering for the online sessions will grant you the Zoom links for the meetings.

Register for all three sessions, or learn more about the workshop, at the official event page.

