Massive Blast at California Fireworks Site Sparks Wildfire

It's the time of year that a lot of people are getting ready for a big 4th of July celebration often including fireworks. One fireworks warehouse in Northern California was the scene of an explosive and unintended show that also caused a wildfire.

The explosion happened at a fireworks warehouse in Yolo County, around 35 miles west of Sacramento, California late on Tuesday afternoon. The warehouse is located near the communities of Esparto and Madison according to a report from Fox Weather. An evacuation order is in effect for the Oakdale Fire as a result of the spot fires that were sparked in the region after the explosion as stated by CAL FIRE.

NBC News via YouTube NBC News via YouTube loading...

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation at this time. The size of the Oakdale Fire is at 78 acres. An update from the Yolo County Sheriff's Department stated that residents of Madison and Madison Migrant Center are allowed to return home. People are urged to avoid the area for several more days to allow time for the fire to cool and also to allow fire crews and law enforcement space and time to do their jobs safely.