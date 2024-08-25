Peculiar Last Meals of 5 Famous Washington State Serial Killers

If you had to pick your last meal, what would it be? I've always thought my last meal would be steak and potatoes with a large Pepsi to wash it down.



What Do Serial Killers Usually Request As Their Final Meals?

What were the last meals of some of the world's most notorious serial killers?

I did a little research and discovered that some serial killers have asked for an extravagant last meal while one serial killer opted for an apple.

It might surprise you what some of Washington State's most famous serial killers' last meals were.

Conversations With A Killer Netflix loading...

Ted Bundy's last meal was steak cooked medium-rare, eggs over easy, hash browns, toast with butter and jelly, milk, and juice. It was being served to all the prisoners on the day he was executed on January 24, 1989

Charles Rodman Campbell was served a final meal of fish sticks, tossed green salad, scalloped potatoes, and a cherry tart but he did not eat it according to the Seattle Times Archives. Campbell was the last convicted killer who was hung in Washington State back in 1994.

Jake Bird was famous for casting a hex or spell on his captors during his trial back in 1949. He was hung and the archives said he had a last meal but no clarification of what the last meal was - he didn't say anything to the 125 witnesses that gathered to see his execution.

James Homer Elledge was an American murderer who was executed by lethal injection in Washington State Penitentiary for the murder of 47-year-old Eloise Jane Fitzner while on parole for another murder.

According to Wikipedia, Elledge requested a last meal of eggs, bacon, waffles, sweet roll, cereal and orange juice, but declined to eat it. His actual last meal was a breakfast of apple juice, oatmeal, toast, hash browns, coffee and eggs.

Westley Allan Dodd from Toppenish Washington was hung in 1993 for the murder of three little boys from Vancouver Washington. His last meal consisted of broiled salmon and fried potatoes.

Some states like Texas have passed laws where the last meal is what is served at prison and no special requests and since Washington State has commuted all death row inmates to life in prison, it might be some time before we ever see a last meal request in Washington State again.

