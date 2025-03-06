Starting in May the Real ID rules take effect. I know it sounds like a hassle huh? But now is the time to start the process so you will be all ready when the time comes should you decide to travel.

This is required for ALL citizens wishing to board a plane in the US.

As I understand it...The new rules that keep you from using your standard state-issued ID /Driver's license to board a flight in the US will take effect May 7th.

Federal officials warn the process could take some time so be proactive and plan ahead so your travel plans won't be disrupted.

Washington State, as well as all over the country will need to upgrade their ID's now to make the deadline.

Real ID Enhanced ID Requirements WA CA OR DOL WA/DOL CA/DOL OR/Canva loading...

It's important to know you will need this enhanced ID to fly domestically. You will still need an official passport to fly internationally.

You can find all the details about the REAL ID so you are compliant with the Department of Homeland Security.

How to tell if you have the 'Enhanced ID'

REAL ID-compliant licenses — typically denoted by a star on the license or the word "enhanced" — can only be issued to people who can prove they are legally in the United States.

Passports, green cards, military IDs, and certain other documents also will be accepted for air travel between U.S. states, DHS says.

Your upgraded ID is necessary to visit military bases and secure federal buildings and courthouses after May 7th as well., per DHS.

Make an appointment at your local Department of Licensing Office to get the enhanced driver's license or ID card or to get a Passport.

Documents you'll need to get the Enhanced Driver's License or ID.

Proof of citizenship: such as a certified birth certificate or certificate of naturalization.

Read more: https: Here

