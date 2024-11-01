Hidden Gems: Oregon's Breathtaking Rock Garden and Enchanting Peacock Sanctuary

If you are looking for a little hidden gem that'll take your breath away, you need to take a quick road trip to the Bend Oregon area and check out this unique rock garden museum.



Petersen Rock Gardens & Museum located near Redmond, Oregon, is a unique attraction known for its intricate rock sculptures and gardens.

It was created by Danish immigrant Rasmus Petersen, who started building the gardens in 1935 and still thrives today with some amazing displays and yes...roaming peacocks.

Here are some cool things you'll discover at the Peterson Rock Garden in Redmond:

Rock Sculptures: The gardens feature numerous sculptures crafted from rocks, minerals, and petrified wood. These sculptures include replicas of famous buildings, bridges, and even castles, all intricately constructed by Petersen himself.

Gardens: Surrounding the rock sculptures are beautifully landscaped gardens with a variety of plants, trees, and flowers, creating a picturesque setting that complements the rock art.

Museum: The site also includes a museum showcasing a collection of minerals, Native American artifacts, and other historical items curated by Petersen over the years.

History: Rasmus Petersen originally built the gardens as a hobby, and over time, it grew into a notable tourist attraction. Today, it stands as a testament to his creativity and passion for rock art.

I've included some photos to give you an idea of what the gardens look like today and if you are in the Bend area, this unique roadside attraction is worth checking out.

You check out more about the Petersen Rock Gardens & Museum here.

