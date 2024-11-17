After about 15 flights in 6 months this year, I finally got my TSA Precheck and I've been working tirelessly on making travel easier and more streamlined.

Get our free mobile app

Do you ever see people that make traveling look so easy? They gracefully move about the airport with one carry-on a great pair of shoes, comfortable clothing and look like they have everything they need yet are hardly carrying a thing.

TSA Pre-check makes security lines faster

They aren't bogged down carrying a coat and having their water container falling out of their overstuffed backpack while they dig for their driver's license to board the plane and suddenly can't find their purse and phone! (that part was about me) Adding to that, I'm usually too hot, too cold, tired, hungry, and have to Pee!

Making it into a bathroom stall with all my stuff is always challenging. Do I really want to put my backpack on a bathroom floor so close to the toilet? Or hang it on the hook, it's so heavy it rips the straps.

Most people wonder what they've forgotten on a trip

On my way to New York today, I dropped my phone in the airport toilet! Yep! And I let out a big scream! because... I was already tinkling on it! I know horrifying right?!

(sorry) TMI

I'll spare you the gory details...but I'm talking real-world problems here.

I want to make my trips smoother and be like one of those elegant women who look great and navigate their travel like it's seamlessly effortless which is completely the opposite of how I travel.

I will say, I am getting better at it, but I haven't mastered it yet. This is the second time I've dropped my phone in the toilet at the airport.

My problem begins with the fact that I don't like to check a bag. So I'm always carrying way too much.

The last thing I want to do after 6 hours on a plane is wait for the luggage carousel to circle. Not to mention I would have to make my driver wait. I'm sure they hate that.

The airports make you stuff your overloaded purse inside your backpack. And that is where I have my curling Iron, all my toiletries and makeup, and an extra pair of shoes (that I couldn't fit in my carry-on so it's always over-stuffed.

Having the right carry-on bags makes travel easier

This morning, I scoped out the different carry-ons people use. Flight attendants have it down. They have the best stuff. I asked one of them while she was serving me my 'Ginger ale on Ice" and she told me

Travel Pro bags offer a variety of different options but they are pricey!

Still, It might be worth it. We may be able to find comparable ones at other stores like Target. But this gives me a better idea of what to look for. My old ratty backpack is just not cuttin' it!

I have several meetings and media Interviews I have to dress for during my stay in NY. My shoes alone could fill my carry-on! I rolled 5 outfits and laid 3 pairs of shoes at the bottom. I brought small sizes of toiletries, my laptop, my iPad, My phone, and my Bose headphones. Do I need ALL this? I THINK I DO.

Somehow I've made it all fit, but it's tight and cumbersome again..

I'm headed to the luggage department when I return Or maybe I'll go shopping in NYC!

Best And Worst Times To Travel In New York During Labor Day Weekend